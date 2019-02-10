Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD KENNEDY.



DONALD D. KENNEDY

(Age 92)



Of Pawleys Island, South Carolina passed away at home on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Born in Batavia, NY to Joseph and Teresa Kennedy, he later moved to Washington, DC where he enlisted in the US Navy during WWII serving aboard the USS Corregidor and the USS Lafayette. He then worked at the Veterans Administration where he met the love of his life, Patricia. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in November 2018. Don retired from C&P (Bell Atlantic) after 36 years, the latter years working at the White House. He and Pat moved to Pawleys Island in 1985 where they enjoyed golf, family and friends. Donald was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Elinor Wallis of Elgin, Illinois and a brother, John "Jack" Kennedy of Columbus, Ohio.

Along with Patricia, he is survived by his four children, Linda (Larry) Martinez of Pawleys Island, SC, Suzie (Tommy) Hunter of Surfside Beach, SC, David (Colleen) Kennedy of Kensington, MD, and Kathy (Larry) Otten of Pawleys Island, SC; as well as five grandchildren, Caitlin (Joe), Michael, Zachary, Joseph and Nicole.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Pauls United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1825, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.