

Donald S. Kersey, Sr.

(Age 83)



Passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home in Berlin, MD. Born in Washington, DC December 14, 1935. Son of Ralph and Edna Kersey. Proceeded by his father, mother, wife Betty Meletakos Kersey, four brothers and three sisters. He survived by his son, Donald S. Kersey, Jr. (Margarita); daughter, Alicia (Tim) and by his brother, Jack Kersey; his three grandchildren, Anik, Wesley, Abigail, and as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him. Don will always be remembered as a man of strong faith who provided for his family. He always put people's needs before his own. Visitation will be at St. Camillus Catholic Church, 1600 St. Camillus Dr., Silver Spring, MD 20903 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.