Service Information Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc 13318 Occoquan Rd Woodbridge , VA 22191 (703)-494-2000

KIRKWOOD Donald Kirkwood Donald Kirkwood, 84. Born in New York City, Oct. 12,1935 and passed living most recently in Woodbridge, VA. Don was married for 51 years to his beloved, predeceased wife, Marge who he met in 1962 while he was serving in the U. S. Army at Ft. Bragg, NC. He was a graduate of Rutgers University in 1957 where he was Captain of the Fencing team and a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Don enjoyed multiple career paths beginning with 21 years at the Xerox Corporation where he served as one of the lead executives in the Federal Government Operations Group for domestic and international marketing. In this position he was instrumental in assisting the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) to place their innovative pilot product, Alto, into the White House, U.S. Senate, and House of Representatives. The Alto prototype later became the forerunner for the Apple Mac computer. Previously he held various product management staff, general management, dis trict and branch sales field positions in a four-state area. After leaving Xerox in 1981, he established an entrepreneurial career as a marketing, sales, executive search recruiter, and management Consultant. His clients included USA Today, Ernst & Young, HP, Apple Computer, and numerous small and medium sized businesses. Above all, Don's first priority was the love for his close family. He welcomed the opportunities to impart the lessons he learned in life with the upcoming generations and often sharing them with humor so as not to lose his audience. His favorite message was to live life to the fullest with love as he described in an email before his wife passed in August 2014 as follows: "Marge and I would listen to music at cocktail hour and constantly reminisce how we have been blessed living a charmed life enjoying our family and great friends. We have had the pleasure of extensive travel, good health, and never missing a good meal at the finest of restaurants. We always laughed and said if we died tomorrow, we definitely have no regrets and took full advantage of our life's bucket list". Upon retiring, Don continued to give back to the community serving as the President of the Bayfront Condo Association for seven years, Old Naples Association board member and as Chairman of the Alliance for Naples Bay. He claimed that he remained in those positions for elongated time periods because "he couldn't find the younger generation replacements". Those who knew him also understood he was very comfortable in leadership positions to fix and get things done. Don is survived by his sister-in-law, Josephine Boulter, nephews and nieces, Craig and Stephanie Boulter, Allan and Nina Boulter, Karen and Nick Powers, Rich Johnson, 10 grand nephews and nieces and 14 great-grand nephews and nieces.trict and branch sales field positions in a four-state area. After leaving Xerox in 1981, he established an entrepreneurial career as a marketing, sales, executive search recruiter, and management Consultant. His clients included USA Today, Ernst & Young, HP, Apple Computer, and numerous small and medium sized businesses. Above all, Don's first priority was the love for his close family. He welcomed the opportunities to impart the lessons he learned in life with the upcoming generations and often sharing them with humor so as not to lose his audience. His favorite message was to live life to the fullest with love as he described in an email before his wife passed in August 2014 as follows: "Marge and I would listen to music at cocktail hour and constantly reminisce how we have been blessed living a charmed life enjoying our family and great friends. We have had the pleasure of extensive travel, good health, and never missing a good meal at the finest of restaurants. We always laughed and said if we died tomorrow, we definitely have no regrets and took full advantage of our life's bucket list". Upon retiring, Don continued to give back to the community serving as the President of the Bayfront Condo Association for seven years, Old Naples Association board member and as Chairman of the Alliance for Naples Bay. He claimed that he remained in those positions for elongated time periods because "he couldn't find the younger generation replacements". Those who knew him also understood he was very comfortable in leadership positions to fix and get things done. Don is survived by his sister-in-law, Josephine Boulter, nephews and nieces, Craig and Stephanie Boulter, Allan and Nina Boulter, Karen and Nick Powers, Rich Johnson, 10 grand nephews and nieces and 14 great-grand nephews and nieces.

