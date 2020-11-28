KRIZEK Donald Thomas Krizek (Age 85) Died in Durham on November 24, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1935 to the late Elsie Shlesinger Krizek and Lad Thomas Krizek. Donald grew up in Cleveland where he attended Garfield Heights High School. He graduated from Western Reserve University in 1957 and earned his masters degree from University of Chicago in 1958. He spent the next five years on active duty in the Air Force, stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base where he met his wife. He was married in 1962 and the two of them returned to Chicago where he completed his PhD in botany in 1964. After teaching at the University of Chicago for two years, he joined the Department of Agriculture in Beltsville, Maryland, where he spent 44 years doing research on plant stress and climate change. He was regarded as an expert in plant sciences and published over 100 journal articles or book chapters on topics as diverse as documenting the effects of UV radiation on plants to designing growth chambers and high tunnels to maximize crop production. He was elected a fellow of the American Academy of Sciences and American Society for Horticultural Sciences and also served as adjunct professor at the University of Maryland. He resumed his Air Force service as a reservist and distinguished himself in the Defense Intelligence Service, serving in numerous leadership roles at the Pentagon and Fort Detrich. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal before retiring in 1995 as a Colonel. Donald served on the board of directors of the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation and enjoyed serving the community and local youth as the president of the Rotary Club in Beltsville, Maryland and the chairman of the Oasis Youth Service Bureau. He loved spending time in his garden and sharing his knowledge of plants with everyone he met. A walk in the woods was a botanic journey, exploring edible plants and identifying species of wildflowers. He enjoyed traveling and could spend hours in museums or botanic gardens throughout the world, lost in the timeless beauty of nature. He collected postcards, Czech stamps, and presidential memorabilia and was so proud of his Kennedy inauguration ticket and "I Like Ike" lapel pin. He loved his family and country. Donald is survived by his wife Betty; and three daughters, Kathleen Krizek of Jacksonville, Florida, Dr. Beth Krizek of Columbia, South Carolina, and Dr. Susan Krizek of Raleigh. He is also survived by his brother Eugene Krizek of Alexandria, Virginia; and his sister Patricia DeVoe of Bethesda, Maryland. Colonel Krizek will be interred at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity. The Krizek family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
- select obituaries.