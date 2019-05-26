DONALD R. LIMING (Age 94)
Of Chesapeake Beach, MD on May 19, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Lowe) Liming and daughter Joanne Walton. Don is survived by a daughter Diane Kavounis (George) and a son Richard Liming (Fiona Chen), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday June 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD, followed by a service at 11:30 am and burial at MD Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham at 1 p.m.