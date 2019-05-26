The Washington Post

DONALD LIMING

Service Information
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD
20736
(410)-257-6181
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DONALD R. LIMING (Age 94)  

Of Chesapeake Beach, MD on May 19, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Lowe) Liming and daughter Joanne Walton. Don is survived by a daughter Diane Kavounis (George) and a son Richard Liming (Fiona Chen), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday June 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD, followed by a service at 11:30 am and burial at MD Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham at 1 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
