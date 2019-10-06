Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD LOKERSON. View Sign Service Information Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A. 4739 Baltimore Avenue Hyattsville , MD 20781 (301)-927-6100 Memorial service 3:00 PM The Church of the Epiphany 1317 G St., NW View Map Send Flowers Notice

LOKERSON Donald Custis Lokerson Donald Lokerson passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019, surrounded by his immediate family. He was the beloved husband of 57 years of Judith Conn Lokerson, loving father of Susan Lokerson Ireland and Mary Custis Rusten (Michael), and devoted grandfather of Matthew, Monica, and Marcus Rusten. A longtime resident of New Carrollton, MD, and a resident for the last five years of Collington Retirement Community, he was born in Washington, DC April 18, 1939, to John and Dorothy Lokerson, who were surprised by the arrival of their triplets, Donald and his identical twin, David (Nancy) and their sister, the late Doris Walter (Henry). He was also the brother of the late Jean Lokerson and Robert Lokerson (Winifred). He is survived by his cousins Karl Ehlshlager (Charlotte) and Ann Brown. Donald grew up in Chevy Chase, MD, where he graduated from B-CC High School, during which time he was an enthusiastic amateur radio operator. He graduated from The George Washington University with BSEE and MSEE degrees in Electrical Engineering. He started work at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD as an aerospace engineer immediately after receiving his first degree from GWU, and thoroughly enjoyed the triumphs and challenges of his career, receiving many awards and honors for his work, until his retirement in 2007. While at Goddard, he produced several patents, one of which involved independent speech recognition systems, which led to his founding of his own company, Lokersystems, to further the study of this subject, a successful venture for 6 years. For several years, he enjoyed the monthly gatherings of the Goddard Retirees Association. He was a regular and very involved member of The Church of the Epiphany, Washington, DC, serving the church in many capacities with great passion, including being Warden for 10 years. He was an enthusiastic Man in Green for our Girl Scout Council, enjoying being on staff on camping trips and travelling abroad with Girl Scout Trainers to England and Switzerland. After his diagnosis of FSH Muscular Dystrophy, he and Judy were part of a local support group, part of the national group, The FSH Society, and they travelled to many conferences around the country to lead discussions and help others with the same condition. His memorial service will be held at The Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St., NW on October 13, 2019 at 3 p.m., with reception to follow. Parking at PMI will be validated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the FSH Society, 450 Bedford St., Lexington, Mass, 02420 or to The Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St., NW, Washington, DC 20005. His memorial service will be held at The Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St., NW on October 13, 2019 at 3 p.m., with reception to follow. Parking at PMI will be validated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the FSH Society, 450 Bedford St., Lexington, Mass, 02420 or to The Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St., NW, Washington, DC 20005.

