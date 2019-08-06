DONALD E. LYTAL
Of Springfield, VA, formerly of Alexandria, Virginia passed August 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of more than 65 years to Dorothy P. Lytal. He retired as the principal at Waynewood Elementary School and will also be remembered as a long time mentor, educator, deacon and trustee at 1st Baptist Church of Alexandria. A viewing will be held at Greenspring Chapel, 7430 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery.