DONALD LYTAL

Service Information
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Greenspring Chapel
7430 Spring Village Drive
Springfield, VA
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenspring Chapel
7430 Spring Village Drive
Springfield, DC
Notice
DONALD E. LYTAL  

Of Springfield, VA, formerly of Alexandria, Virginia passed August 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of more than 65 years to Dorothy P. Lytal. He retired as the principal at Waynewood Elementary School and will also be remembered as a long time mentor, educator, deacon and trustee at 1st Baptist Church of Alexandria. A viewing will be held at Greenspring Chapel, 7430 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2019
