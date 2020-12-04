DONALD MADDEN, II "Randy"
On Friday November 29, 2020, Donald went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his loving parents, Col. Donald and Shirley Madden; devoted siblings, Donnie Lawrence (Valerie), Alesia Madden-Randolf (Derrick), Horace Madden (Gina), and Tonya Mitchell; aunts, Marion Walker Suttle and Charlotte Walker; uncles, Paul and David Walker; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Private Ceremony Saturday, December 5 2020, livestream https://youtu.be/avJRKGZ8D8w
. Interment Heritage Cemetery.