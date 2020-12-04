1/1
DONALD "Randy" MADDDEN II
DONALD MADDEN, II "Randy"  
On Friday November 29, 2020, Donald went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his loving parents, Col. Donald and Shirley Madden; devoted siblings, Donnie Lawrence (Valerie), Alesia Madden-Randolf (Derrick), Horace Madden (Gina), and Tonya Mitchell; aunts, Marion Walker Suttle and Charlotte Walker; uncles, Paul and David Walker; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Private Ceremony Saturday, December 5 2020, livestream https://youtu.be/avJRKGZ8D8w. Interment Heritage Cemetery.


Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
