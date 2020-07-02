1/1
DONALD MALLOY
DONALD MALLOY  
Affectionally known as "Cornbread" passed into Heaven's Gate on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Donald was born on May 31, 1939 to the late Wilson and Mamie Malloy. Donald was the Patriarch of the Hewitt/Howard generational bloodline. He will join in death his brothers, James and Michael Malloy; sister, Joyce Malloy; two nephews, Michael Green and Andre Hilliard; and one great niece, Miyakca Green. Donald leaves to mourn his loss three sons, Fredrick Williams, Danny Malloy, and Keita Malloy; his sister, Doris Green; two daughters-in-law, Kalesha Malloy and Wanda Williams; a loving former spouse, Elaine Malloy, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Services private.


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
