DONALD MAYSE

Donald Vernon Mayse  
Don passed away peacefully in the comfort of home in the loving presence of his family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 (Age 86). He joins his beloved wife, Carolyn Caspar Mayse, his daughter Theresa Mayse Downey, his brother Jerry Mayse along with his parents in eternal rest. Don is survived by his children, Donald and Steve Mayse, Joan Lynch (Jim Mackey), Karen Vincent (Alex Vincent) and grandchildren, Veronica and Jessica Vincent, Joe Downey (Celeste), and Sam, Ellie and Max Downey, as well as great-grandchildren, Jasper and Althea Downey. He is also survived by siblings, Dosey Lehman (Dan) and Mick Mayse (Georgia), Rosie Mayse and many nieces and nephews in Maryland and Indiana. Visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd West, Silver Spring, MD 20901 on Tuesday, October 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, October 28, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church at 10 a.m., preceded by visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Church. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Mark's Food Pantry, 7501 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville, Maryland 20783. www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
