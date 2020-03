DONALD MILES McDERMID (Age 92)



Of Chesapeake Beach on March 10, 2020. Preceded in death by first spouse Anna Jeanne McDermid; survived by spouse Rita Mae McDermid; children Pamela Hartman (Joseph) and April McDermid; stepchildren Raymond and Eddie Grierson, Nancy Grierson Baker (Matthew), Veronica "Ronnie" Grierson Oursler (Mark) and Debbie Grierson Benton (Craig); 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Sunday, March 15 from 12 Noon to 3 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will be held on

Monday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Donations to Calvert Hospice.