DONALD MCKEE

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Donald Monroe McKee (Age 95)  

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Donald M McKee, of Silver Spring, MD, beloved husband of the late Virginia McKee passed away. Surviving relatives are nieces and a nephew. McKee was an Army Medic during the D-Day invasion. Relatives and friends may call on Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking),Friday, Nov 15, from 7 to 9 PM, and Saturday, Nov 16th, 12 to 1 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The 29th Division Assoc, National HQ's, 5 Shore Dr, N East MD 21901-3327.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2019
