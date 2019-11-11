Donald Monroe McKee (Age 95)
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Donald M McKee, of Silver Spring, MD, beloved husband of the late Virginia McKee passed away. Surviving relatives are nieces and a nephew. McKee was an Army Medic during the D-Day invasion. Relatives and friends may call on Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking),Friday, Nov 15, from 7 to 9 PM, and Saturday, Nov 16th, 12 to 1 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The 29th Division Assoc, National HQ's, 5 Shore Dr, N East MD 21901-3327.