

DONALD EUGENE McMINN



Donald "Red" Eugene McMinn, 76 of Alexandria, Virginia passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Donald was born on September 19, 1943 in Greene County, PA, the son of Albert and Catherine Harriet (McCann) McMinn Sr.

Survived by his high school sweetheart of 56 years, Nancy McMinn. Father of daughters, Brenda Ramey (David) of Liberty, Indiana and the late daughter, Patricia McMinn; son, Douglas McMinn (Lisa) of Manassas, Virginia; two brothers, Glenn McMinn (Drema) of Edinburg, VA, Albert McMinn Jr. (Marsha) of Carmichaels, PA; two sisters, Shirley Sanner (Jack) of Pottstown, PA, Esther McMinn of Rusk, TX and sister-in-law, Louise McMinn of Industry, PA; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Ramey, Brittany Ramey, Whitney Ramey (Cesar) of Indiana, Brittany Melvin, Tyler Peterman, Austin McMinn and Hailey Johnson all of Virginia; nine great-grandchildren Malik and Taymarion Walker, Kyron Austin, Daralynn Cox, Peyton, Christain and Nico Torres Cruz of Indiana, MyKenzie Peterman-Vale and Cheyenne Phillips of Virginia.

He is preceded in death by sisters, Bessie McMinn, Mabel McMinn, Loretta Riggs (Everett), one brother, Walter McMinn and granddaughter, Carrigan Walker

Visitation, Friday, January 10, from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151.