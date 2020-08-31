1/1
DONALD MERZ Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Page Merz, Jr. (Age 68)  
Died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at home in Alexandria, VA, peacefully and in his sleep alongside his loving wife, Marie Ann Fella. Born in Queens, NY on November 24, 1951, Don was the oldest of five children to Juel and Donald Merz. Don had a fulfilling career as an IRS Special Agent. During his long career, he fought multiple different rackets, led raids, and finished his service tracking down international money launderers. During this latter part of his career, Don's work was instrumental in the opening of multiple Criminal Investigation offices in embassies overseas, including Barbados and Germany. Don's legacy continues in the work those offices carry out to this day. After retirement, Don continued to use his skills to conduct background investigations for the State Department.  Don loved travel, classic movies, books, puzzles, good food, and wine. But above all, Don loved his family. He was predeceased by his sister Laura, and survived by his sisters Beth, Sharon, and Corinne. His memory lives on through his wife, Marie; and daughter, Nicole Lindsay Simmons (Reid). He is also survived by two granddaughters, Cecilie Ruth and Avery Brooke, whose lives brightened his final years.  Private Funeral Mass was held at St. Rita Catholic Church in Alexandria on August 26, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved