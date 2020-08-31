

Donald Page Merz, Jr. (Age 68)

Died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at home in Alexandria, VA, peacefully and in his sleep alongside his loving wife, Marie Ann Fella. Born in Queens, NY on November 24, 1951, Don was the oldest of five children to Juel and Donald Merz. Don had a fulfilling career as an IRS Special Agent. During his long career, he fought multiple different rackets, led raids, and finished his service tracking down international money launderers. During this latter part of his career, Don's work was instrumental in the opening of multiple Criminal Investigation offices in embassies overseas, including Barbados and Germany. Don's legacy continues in the work those offices carry out to this day. After retirement, Don continued to use his skills to conduct background investigations for the State Department. Don loved travel, classic movies, books, puzzles, good food, and wine. But above all, Don loved his family. He was predeceased by his sister Laura, and survived by his sisters Beth, Sharon, and Corinne. His memory lives on through his wife, Marie; and daughter, Nicole Lindsay Simmons (Reid). He is also survived by two granddaughters, Cecilie Ruth and Avery Brooke, whose lives brightened his final years. Private Funeral Mass was held at St. Rita Catholic Church in Alexandria on August 26, 2020.



