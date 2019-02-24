DONALD MOEN Jr.

Donald F. Moen, Jr. (Age 76)  

Of Great Falls, VA, was taken from us on February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Lyn J. Moen. Also survived by brothers Richard, Robert (Sydney) and Thomas (Shelly Webb) as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Don enjoyed golf, gardening, reading, wine collecting and traveling. He was also a Life Master in Bridge. Family will receive guests Monday, February 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1020 Springvale Road, Great Falls, VA. Memorial contributions suggested to (www.lls.org). Information and condolences

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 24, 2019
