1/1
DONALD MOORE Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DONALD MARTIN MOORE, JR. (Age 54)  
Of N. Chesterfield, VA passed away suddenly July 15, 2020. He is survived by his children, Haden and Grace Moore; parents, Annetta Crawford and Donald Moore, Sr.; twin sister, Bonnie Moore Edwards (Neal); sister, Virginia "Ginger" Fletcher (Kevin); many nieces and nephews; and friend and mother of his children, Jennifer Moore. Don was a loving father and devoted brother and son. His passion was nursing, he served as an RN for over 25 years. He was a friend to many and would do anything to help anyone. During his free time he enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, boating, visiting the beach, and doing any activity involving nature. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Air Baptist Church (James River Campus), Richmond, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved