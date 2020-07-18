

DONALD MARTIN MOORE, JR. (Age 54)

Of N. Chesterfield, VA passed away suddenly July 15, 2020. He is survived by his children, Haden and Grace Moore; parents, Annetta Crawford and Donald Moore, Sr.; twin sister, Bonnie Moore Edwards (Neal); sister, Virginia "Ginger" Fletcher (Kevin); many nieces and nephews; and friend and mother of his children, Jennifer Moore. Don was a loving father and devoted brother and son. His passion was nursing, he served as an RN for over 25 years. He was a friend to many and would do anything to help anyone. During his free time he enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, boating, visiting the beach, and doing any activity involving nature. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Air Baptist Church (James River Campus), Richmond, Virginia.



