

Donald D. Munro, IV,



Died November 21, 2019 at the age of 65 at Montgomery Hospice Casey House in the company of his family. Born in Versailles, MO and raised in Enfield and Windsor Locks, CT, Donald ultimately settled in Germantown, MD where he lived for more than 30 years. He was a graduate of the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, CT, held a B.A. from Westminster College, and earned a Master's in Administrative Science from the University of MD. Donald served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army and later became a Group Manager at BAE Systems. He was an avid genealogist and avocational scholar who supported archaeological fieldwork at Ancestral Pueblo sites in New Mexico. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Young Nan Munro, his sister, Cait Munro Upton, his brother, Andrew Munro, and by collaterally related straphangers who need not be named.

A service will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Norbeck Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Donald's memory to Montgomery Hospice Casey House in Rockville, MD or the Bubjusa Temple, 8278 Elvaton Rd., Millersville MD 21108. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at