DONALD C. MURPHY
Departed for the Promised Land on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The beloved husband of the late Jimmie Ruth Murphy, father of DeEarcie Murphy (Michael T.) Gaddy, Gisele Murphy (Ronald L.) Booker, Donna Murphy (Anthony P.) Barnes and Rachel Murphy (Antonio L.) Samuel; brother of the late Robert L. Murphy and the late Fred Murphy, Jr. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, one great-granddaughter, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Callaway Street, Hillcrest Heights, Maryland 20748 on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to: