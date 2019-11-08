Donald Kenneth Murray
Died on November 1,2019 at Howard University Hospital at the age of 68. He was born on December 26, 1950. He is survived by his wife, Plaza Murray; daughter, Robyn Murray; step-sons, Alphonso Bell and Christopher Johnson; grandchildren, Erin, Imani, Andre, Andrew and; Rhylie; as well as siblings, Robert Murray, Joseph Murray, Charles Murray and Norma Murray. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Murray and David Murray and parents, Robert Murray, Sr. and Loree Harris Murray. He attended Dunbar High School and studied music at Federal City College. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 16 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 700 I Street N.E. Washington, DC. Viewing at 9 a.m. Service at 11 a.m.