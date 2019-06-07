The Washington Post

Of Alexandria, VA on June 3, 2019. Husband of Judith Mustoe; brother of Geniece Mustoe Crenshaw (Don); father of Cherie Mustoe Hally (Patrick) and Karin Mustoe (Dave Hall); grandfather of Zachary Hally and Alexandra Hally Siragusa (Brad); great-grandfather of Victoria Siragusa and great-grandson on the way. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m., and Monday, June 10 from 12 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment Mount Comfort Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on June 7, 2019
