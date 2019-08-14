

Donald Beekman Myer

August 25, 1937 - August 8, 2019



Don Myer, longtime Washington, DC resident and architect, passed away unexpectedly on August 8. Don was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and attended the Don Myer, longtime Washington, DC resident and architect, passed away unexpectedly on August 8. Don was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and attended the University of Illinois School of Architecture where he obtained undergraduate and graduate degrees in Architecture and Urban Design.

Don moved to Washington in the early 1960's to begin a long career in historic preservation. He was Staff Architect for the DC office of the National Park Service and was instrumental in the restoration of the Washington Monument and Union Station. In 1965 he joined the US Commission of Fine Arts where he served until his first retirement in 1997. During his tenure, Don guided approvals for the Pennsylvania Avenue Development Corporation, the Vietnam Memorial, the National Air and Space Museum and the design of the Washington Metro. He also administered the Old Georgetown Board, authored the book Bridges in the City of Washington in 1974 and served on the original Joint Committee on Landmarks. After his first retirement, in 1998, Don became the Clerk of the Works of the Washington National Cathedral where he developed the arts and stewardship programs, and oversaw projects including completing the installation of the stained glass windows in the Nave. Between 1990 and 2008 he served on the faculty of the Catholic University School of Architecture.

As a consummate (and thoughtful) volunteer, Don served on the boards of the National Cathedral Building and Grounds Committee, the DC Preservation League where he chaired the Project Review Committee, the Adams Memorial Foundation and the National Preservation Institute.

After his final retirement, he refocused his talents to concentrate on drawing and painting. As a member of the artists' group Studio 155, he exhibited at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, the Delaware Art Museum, the District Architecture Center, Studio Gallery and Adah Rose Gallery.

Don is survived by his wife, Ellen Myer of Washington; and son, Jamie Myer, AIA, his wife, Jessica; and granddaughter, Zoe of Los Angeles. Private services will be held at a later date. Contributions in his honor may be sent to the Washington Architectural Foundation or the DC Preservation League.

Don will be sorely missed, professionally and personally, by many thousands in this city. From stately monuments to the smallest detail, he dedicated his time, wisdom and love to this Capital city.