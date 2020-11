Or Copy this URL to Share



Donald Burnett Nickens entered into eternal rest on October 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Nickens, two children, Marie and Kevin, nine grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. The viewing will be November 10, 2020, from 1 - 2 p.m. A private virtual service will take place from 2 - 3 p.m. at Stewart's Funeral Home, INC., 4001 Benning Rd., N.E. Washington. DC 20019.



