Donald Edwin Nielsen
Capt. U.S. Navy (Ret.)
Of Springfield and Huntly, Virginia, passed on January 17, 2020, with family and friends by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Lois Nielsen; loving father of Mary Elisabeth Nielsen; and godfather to countless Schipperkes over the years. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, between 2 and 5 p.m. to celebrate his life. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may go to the AKC Canine Health Foundation at www.akcchf.org
.