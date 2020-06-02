DONALD OAKLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DONALD TRACY OAKLEY  
On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Don Oakley of Washington, DC, passed from this life at age 81 - not due to the Covid 19 Virus. His body finally gave out from the many years of Hodgkins Lymphoma treatments. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Glenda Ellingson Oakley and two children, nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Don received a Bachelors Degree from University of Maryland, a Masters Degree from the University of Michigan and a Doctorate Degree from Harvard University. He served in the U. S. Public Health Service as a health physicist for over 20 years, achieving the rank of Captain. Following his PHS retirement, He was employed by Los Alamos National Laboratory as a supervisor for Radiation Clean-up of the Department of Energy (DOE) Contamination Sites. After retirement from Los Alamos, he was a Radiation Consultant for the DOE, contracting via Virginia Tech and Florida State Universities.  Don will be cremated, and at a later date interment and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Bethesda, Maryland. If desired, Memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7730 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817 or Lost Tree Chapel, 11149 Turtle Beach Road, Lost Tree Village, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved