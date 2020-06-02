

DONALD TRACY OAKLEY

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Don Oakley of Washington, DC, passed from this life at age 81 - not due to the Covid 19 Virus. His body finally gave out from the many years of Hodgkins Lymphoma treatments. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Glenda Ellingson Oakley and two children, nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Don received a Bachelors Degree from University of Maryland, a Masters Degree from the University of Michigan and a Doctorate Degree from Harvard University. He served in the U. S. Public Health Service as a health physicist for over 20 years, achieving the rank of Captain. Following his PHS retirement, He was employed by Los Alamos National Laboratory as a supervisor for Radiation Clean-up of the Department of Energy (DOE) Contamination Sites. After retirement from Los Alamos, he was a Radiation Consultant for the DOE, contracting via Virginia Tech and Florida State Universities. Don will be cremated, and at a later date interment and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Bethesda, Maryland. If desired, Memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7730 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817 or Lost Tree Chapel, 11149 Turtle Beach Road, Lost Tree Village, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.



