

DONALD WILLIAM OLSON (Age 73)



On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Donald William Olson, loving husband, father of seven and grandfather of 10, passed away at the age of 73. Don was born on April 23, 1946 in East Chicago, Indiana to Donald and Stella Olson. On February 6, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart Linda Jean Riggs. They raised five daughters (Judith, Donna (deceased), Jennifer, Joanna and Jessica) and two sons (Donald Jr. and David). Don attended Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland (class of 1964) and went on to spend four decades in the wholesale beverage/alcohol distribution industry. Watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports brought him immense joy. He spent several years as a football coach for the Silver Spring Boys & Girls Club and later at St. John's College High School. When he wasn't spectating or coaching, Don enjoyed filling his weekends with family time, bass fishing, hunting and golf. Don is survived by his wife, Linda, their six children and ten grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the Olson family requests donations made in Don's memory be directed to Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC. Funeral arrangements are being held at a later date.