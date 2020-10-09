Donald Park, age 77, a longtime resident of Montgomery County MD, died October 1, 2020 at a hospital in Olney, MD. He was a management consultant in human resources retiring as a Principal and Client Manager from Mercer Consulting, Washington, DC in 2005. He worked with major for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, managing consulting assignments in health care benefits, communications, retirement planning and performance awards. Don appreciated opportunities to serve on the boards of directors of Goodwill Industries of Greater Washington; Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation, Washington, DC; and the vestry of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Bethesda, MD where he helped lead building renovation, stewardship campaigns and co-founded and nurtured the Retired Men's' Group. Don is survived by his loving wife Alixe McNeill; daughter Andrea Cherry (John) and son Corey Park; six grandchildren: Alexis and Derik Jacobsen; Andrew Cherry; Hailey, Logan and Jacob Park; and new twin great grandsons, Tyler and Asher Park. The family will hold a private service and interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. Luke's Episcopal Church - community outreach, 6030 Grosvenor Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814 or the Shalem Institute, 1226 Vermont Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20005. Family and friends please sign the family guest book online at: