1/1
DONALD PARK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DONALD L. PARK  
Donald Park, age 77, a longtime resident of Montgomery County MD, died October 1, 2020 at a hospital in Olney, MD. He was a management consultant in human resources retiring as a Principal and Client Manager from Mercer Consulting, Washington, DC in 2005. He worked with major for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, managing consulting assignments in health care benefits, communications, retirement planning and performance awards.  Don appreciated opportunities to serve on the boards of directors of Goodwill Industries of Greater Washington; Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation, Washington, DC; and the vestry of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Bethesda, MD where he helped lead building renovation, stewardship campaigns and co-founded and nurtured the Retired Men's' Group.  Don is survived by his loving wife Alixe McNeill; daughter Andrea Cherry (John) and son Corey Park; six grandchildren: Alexis and Derik Jacobsen; Andrew Cherry; Hailey, Logan and Jacob Park; and new twin great grandsons, Tyler and Asher Park.  The family will hold a private service and interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. Luke's Episcopal Church - community outreach, 6030 Grosvenor Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814 or the Shalem Institute, 1226 Vermont Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20005. Family and friends please sign the family guest book online at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved