DONALD PATIN

Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA
20175
(703)-777-6000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Donald S. Patin  

Died August 25, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and a resident of Northern Virginia for 32 years, he is survived by his wife, C. Shannon Delaney Patin, of Haymarket, VA, sisters, Marion Ruley (Gerald) of Dallas and Kathy Howell of Nashville and nephew, Cameron Weil of Nashville. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Albert Delaney (Emily), Rebecca McCandless (Bob), David Delaney, Patrick Delaney and Lauren Camardelle (Randy), and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lorio Frances Patin and Joyce Smith Patin.
Funeral services will be held at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, VA on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a reception following. Interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 11817 Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Don's favorite charities, Helping Haitian Angels in Haymarket, VA and Crossover World in Springfield, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
