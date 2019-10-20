Donald E. Pless Sr., SMST
Passed May 27, 2019, born September 6,1929. He is survived by two sons Donald E Pless Jr. and Jeffery Parker Pless; two step children Pamela Appleton and Tinsley Leebrick; sister-in-law Betty Pless and nephew Dan Pless. SMST had three step grandchildren and five step great grandchildren including twins Henry and Alexander. SMST Pless was married twice: Pansy Eloise Johnson 1948-1988 and Hazel Leebrick Pless 1990-2019. SMST Pless and wife Hazel were proprietors of the Catoctin Inn and retired to the Astoria Condo in Arlington, VA. A viewing will be held at Murphy Funeral Home October 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and services on October 24, 2019 at The Old Post Chapel 11 a.m. Ft. Myer with burial at Arlington Cemetery.