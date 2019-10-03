DONALD WAYNE PORTER, SR.
Passed in peace Sunday, September 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Helen. Dear friend and companion of Peggy White. Loving father of David (Chris), Don Jr., Christine (Donna), Dennis (predeceased), Doug (Patti), Dan (Jean), Duane (Liz) and Dale (Tracy). Loving grandfather of 14; great grandfather of six; and a dear friend to many. Viewing will be held on Monday, October 7, 10 a.m. at Sharp Street United Methodist Church in Sandy Spring, MD with services following at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Cross Home Care & Hospice, 10720 Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20202 or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall St., 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.