

Donald A. Randall 1933-2020

Don Randall of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Lusby, MD and Arlington, VA, completed his journey through life on June 22, 2020. Born in Lyons, GA, the son of Foy Clifford and Annie Mae Autrey Randall, he graduated from the Walter F. George School of Law, Mercer University in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army 1955-1961, acting as Aide-de-Camp to the Chief Signal Officer of the Army. He was an Army aviator, and served with distinction in Europe. After resigning his commission, Don continued to serve in the Reserves, acting as alternate General Counsel, Selective Service, retiring as Colonel in 1985. His career as an attorney included the Federal Trade Commission, 1961-1967; U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Antitrust and Monopoly, 1967-1973; and private practice in Washington, DC, 1973-1993, specializing in commercial antitrust law. He was author of The Great American Auto Repair Robbery, a best seller published in 1982.Don was active in retirement for the communities of residence in Maryland and Florida. He was instrumental in the passage of legislation affecting private communities in Maryland and in the leadership of the Homeowners Association of Palm Acres in Florida. Don was previously active in the Lee Coast Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. He was a longtime member of the Solomons Island Yacht Club.Awards and Commendations received are: The Army Commendation Medal, Department of the Army, 8th Airborne Infantry Division, Germany; Federal Trade Commission Outstanding Service Award; Selective Service System Exceptional Service Award; The Defense Meritorious Service Medal and The Legion of Merit on retirement from the U.S. Army in 1985.Don is survived by his wife, Carey Overton and predeceased by their son Richard, and four siblings. He is survived by his sister, Florence (Robert) and loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Don contributed principally to the School of Law, Mercer University, 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon, Georgia 31207; Children's National Hospital, 801 Roeder Road, Ste. 650, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910; and Ronald McDonald House Charities S.W. Florida, 16100 Roserush Court, Ft. Myers, Florida 33908.



