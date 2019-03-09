DONALD RAPPAPORT

On Thursday, March 7,2019, DONALD C. RAPPAPORT of Brookeville, MD. Beloved husband of Sydell A. Rappaport, Loving father of Rabbi Laura Rappaport and Marc (Doreen) Rappaport. Cherished grandfather of Tanya and Rosa Fink, Mallory and Devon Rappaport. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, 12 noon at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Shiva will be observed at the home of Marc and Doreen Rappaport, Sunday through Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 9, 2019
