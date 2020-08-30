1/1
DONALD REILLY
Donald E. Reilly (Age 93)  
Passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home in Vienna, VA. He was the husband of the late Georgia J. Reilly and is survived by two sons, Douglas and Neil. Mr. Reilly was a Foreign Service Officer, served as Press Officer and Country Public Affairs Officer from 1950 to 1987.He served in Korea during the war and helped evacuate Embassy employees from Seoul to Pusan. While in Pakistan during the 1964 IndoPak war, his family was evacuated to Afghanistan. Other posts included Vietnam and Cambodia, India, Turkey, the Philippines, where he was director of the USIA regional publishing house, and in Uruguay as Country Public Affairs Officer. He was awarded the Agency's Meritorious Service Award and is a graduate of the U. S. Army War College. In retirement he taught editing and writing at the USDA Graduate School and was Special Assistant to Chief Justice Warren Burger, Chairman of the Commission on the Bicentennial of the Constitution. Services and interment will be private. The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
