Donald G. Rogich (Age 85)
Died of natural causes on July 27, 2020 at Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads, Falls Church, VA. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sue; two children, Lynne Ford (John) and Ken Rogich (Karen); and four grandchildren, Blair Mohney (Seth), Caitlin Rogich, Lindsay Rogich and Chris Rogich. Don was born in New York City in 1935 to Stephen Rogich and Catherine O'Connell and is survived by his brother, Steve. He graduated from Columbia University with a BA degree in 1957 and a BS in Mining Engineering in 1958. He retired from the U.S. Bureau of Mines as Division Chief of Mineral Commodities in 1995. Since then he served as a consultant on domestic and international material flows for a number of nonprofit, academic and government institutions. He was committed to environmental issues and advancing these causes for the betterment of the planet. Personally, Don loved boating, traveling and reading, becoming an adventurous poet in his later years. He was a life long exerciser, long before it was the "in' thing to do. Throughout his life he had a passion for art and was an accomplished painter who loved to share his work with his family. He also displayed in local art exhibits. Don will be remembered for his sense of humor and his awareness that the world is bigger than any one person, including himself. Donations in Don's memory may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Alexandria, VA, saintlukeschurch.net
or Alice's Kids, Mount Vernon, VA, aliceskids.org
. Services will be private.