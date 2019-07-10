

DONALD HENRY ROLLERT



Of Chevy Chase MD died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 97. He died peacefully at the home of his daughter surrounded by family. Donald Rollert took "early retirement" from the Government Printing Office at age 82. His wife, of 58 years, Myriam Polley Rollert died in 2005. He is survived by his son David Rollert (his wife Diane, children Ben and Charlotte, and a grandson) and his daughter Claudia (her husband Michael and their children Jude and Regina).There will be a gathering for the celebration of Donald Rollert's life at the home of Claudia and Michael on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. All are welcome. For those who might wish to honor him with a donation, Montgomery Hospice or Elizabeth Warren would be meaningful choices.