

Donald Joseph Rosania (Age 87)



Passed away November 2, 20019 quietly during a nap after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Don was born in 1933 to the late Ada and Michael Rosania at Chicago Line Hospital in Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara Lee Rosania and daughter Donna Lou Groomes.

Donald was a scientist and helped to develop Gillette Research Institute in Rockville, MD, where he worked for 35 years. Don was active in numerous civic and professional organizations including;President of the Rockville Chamber of Commerce, The United Way Campaign, and a very active church membership serving the Lord in various capacities including; Hope Lutheran in Park Forest, IL, The Good Sheperd in Olney, MD, The Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach and most recently The Well by the Sea in Myrtle Beach.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Norma I. Rosania, son in law; Mike Groomes, daughter; Brenda and husband Mark Bowie, a son; David and his wife Beverly Rosania, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Well by the Sea.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation npcf.us

