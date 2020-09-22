1/
DONALD ROSENTHAL
Donald H. Rosenthal  
Donald H. Rosenthal, 96 years young, of Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, MD, passed away on September 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Don, born in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA in 1923, was the son of Benjamin and Lillian (Smith) Rosenthal. His wife of 47 years, Nancy G. Rosenthal, predeceased him.  Don and his mother and brother moved to the Chicago, IL area shortly after his father died at an early age when Don was a young boy. During World War II, Don served with the 835th signal service battalion at the China-Burma-India theater headquarters in New Delhi, India. He lived and worked as a successful insurance broker in the Chicago area for many years until he and Nancy retired to Sarasota, FL in the late 1970s. Shortly after Nancy's passing, Don moved to the Washington, DC area to be near his children and grandchildren where he enjoyed many family gatherings. Savvy investor. Enjoyed reading non-fiction, especially WWII-related books. (He noticed several errors in a book about WWII and contacted the publisher; the author replied that Don was correct and changes would be made in the next edition of the book!) Don read the daily newspaper cover to cover and worked the crossword puzzle every day. He had an amazingly keen memory and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved classical music, especially piano concertos. He was a baseball fan from the seasons when the Pittsburgh Pirates played at Forbes Field. Don was proud of his children and grandchildren. Don was a true gentleman. An active computer user for decades, Don frequently emailed news, information, and cartoons to his family; researched news articles and columnists; and searched for on-line concerts and old episodes of Seinfeld. Don remained inquisitive and shared his wisdom until his passing. He is survived by sons Bruce G. (Bonnie) Rosenthal, Daniel H. (Andrea) Rosenthal and daughter Elise R. (David) Jaffe; grandchildren Ben Rosenthal, Emily Rosenthal, Jacob Rosenthal, Sarah E. Jaffe, and Eve M. Jaffe; nephews Edwin (Sandra) Solomon, David (Candace) Solomon, and Bennett (Carolyn) Rosenthal. He was predeceased by his brother Alan and his wife Sylvia Rosenthal, and niece Dinah Rosenthal. Arrangements are being made through Hines-Rinaldi. A virtual celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in memory of Donald H. Rosenthal to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
