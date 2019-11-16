

Donald C. Ruschaupt, Sr. April 20, 1933 - November 16, 2013



This sixth anniversary of your leaving us comes

at a time of joy and sadness. We won the World

Series and we were happy, but sad because you were not here to share it with us. Nathan texted that night "this is for you Pop Pop," and I shared with the grandchildren our memories of going on dates to Griffith Stadium to see the Senators. Now,our grandchildren have experienced two winning teams, the Caps and the Nats. You guided them to love baseball and now they appreciate your love of the game.

We love you and miss you.

Love, Sara, your children

and your grandchildren