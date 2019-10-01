Donald A. Ryan
Donald Atherton Ryan, 93, died suddenly September 27 near his home in Bethesda, Maryland. Born in Washington, DC in 1925, Donald was a 1943 graduate of Gonzaga Catholic High School. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army
. His troop was captured shortly after landing in Germany and spent the final six months of World War II
in a prisoner of war camp. After the war he graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in economics, and served his career in the federal government, retiring in 1979 as Budget Director for the Gemini, Apollo and Shuttle missions at NASA. Donald is survived by his three children, Mark (Patty Lord Ryan, deceased) of Annapolis. MD; John (Kate Fleury Ryan) of Falls Church, VA, and Molly (Patrick O'Leary) of Bethesda, MD; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, the former Jane Harding; his sister, Jane O'Keefe; and a brother, Robert. Donald will be remembered for his ready smile and laughter, generosity, skill at poker, love of opera, classical music and fine dining, travels to New York City and his ancestral home in Ireland, and for his deep commitment to family and the principles of his Jesuit education. Wake will be held Wednesday, October 2 at 10 a.m., followed by funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society.