

DONALD JAMES SCOTT "Don"

Donald James Scott, age 80, of Chetek, WI, formerly of Silver, Spring, MD passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born on March 30, 1940 to parents Mary (Cipov) and Delbert Scott. In November 1958, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He was commissioned a regular officer in 1965 and retired in May 1988 as a Commander. When ashore, Don worked as manpower and personnel subspecialist. After completing Naval Service, Don was employed for twenty years by several defense contracting firms providing expertise on military manpower, personnel and other matters. He worked at the Pentagon in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations for ten years.Don married the love of his life, Charlotte Kraus of Beltsville, Maryland on February 1, 1965 in Waukegan, Illinois. After retirement, Don returned to WI to live on the shores of Big Bear Lake outside of Chetek, WI where he was born. Survived by four sisters and one brother. Don was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte, daughter Michelle, two brothers, one sister and his parents. Funeral Services will be held September 22 in Chetek, WI. Memorials may be directed to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Charities, 875 North Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203 or Fisher House, 5000 W National Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53295.Fair winds and following seas.



