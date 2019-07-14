The Washington Post

DONALD SEWELL M.D.

DONALD JOSEH SEWELL, M.D.  
(Age 85)  

Died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School, The Catholic University of America, and Howard University Medical School. He practiced obstetrics and gynecology for over 40 years in the District of Columbia. Prior to medical school, he proudly served in the US Air Force as a B-47 Pilot.
 
Donald is survived by his wife Ann; daughters, Donna Cooper Lewis (Chris) , Kathy Reed (Kevin); grandchildren, Zachari Cooper (Julie), Theresa Perry (Issa); great-grandson, Caleb, and a host of other relatives, friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by Althea Lucas, Aline Williams, Alvin Sewell, Delores Smoot and Spencer Sewell.
 
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
