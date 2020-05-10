Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

SHERK Donald Ross Sherk Don Sherk, 84, passed away on April 27, 2020, following a valiant struggle with Covid-19, after enjoying a rich and fulfilling life, leaving behind family, friends and admirers across the globe. As an economist, Don traveled, studied and worked in Asia, Africa, Europe and the United States. During his career in international development banking, Don worked to help alleviate poverty, reduce corruption and foster civil society in developing countries as an international civil servant, as an official in the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Multilateral Development Banks and as a private consultant. Always proud of his Iowa roots, Don was born in Ida Grove, Iowa, on Jan. 20, 1936, to John and Dorothy (Myers) Sherk. He earned a PhD in Economics from the University of Iowa in 1963, after receiving a Fulbright Scholarship to study in Canberra, Australia, in 1959. He rose to the rank of captain in the U.S. Army, teaching economics at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point (1963-66). He later taught at Boston College, Simmons College (where he chaired the Economics Department) and Johns Hopkins University (SAIS). As a Treasury Department official, Don represented the U.S. government on the boards of directors of the Asian Development Bank in Manila, Philippines (1982-85), and the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire (1985-89). While at the Asian Bank, Don helped negotiate China's entry to the bank as a member while maintaining Taiwan's participation in the institution. Amb. John A. Bohn, the U.S. executive director of the bank at the time, said Don, as John's alternate director, was "always balanced, always calm, always a friend and adviser to be counted on." A colleague from the African bank board of directors said Don was "kind, caring and devoted, not only to his family and friends, but to humanity as a whole. He represented the ideal friend and my notion of the perfect ambassador of American values." Don wrote numerous journal articles on international development during his career, testified on the work of multilateral development banks before the Canadian Parliament and the U.S. House of Representatives and served on three task forces and advisory panels examining the role of the banks. He also worked as an adviser on multilateral financial policy at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris (1995-97). In the private sector, he worked for Morrison-Knudsen, Development Alternatives Inc. and the Center for International Private Enterprise. In 2010, he served as an adviser on African economic policy for the African Command of the U.S military, based in Stuttgart, Germany. Don met his wife of 37 years, journalist Kathy Koch, in 1981 when he was one of 75 people she interviewed for a cover story about single life in Washington for the Sunday magazine of The Washington Post. It was entitled "Why a Woman Can't Find a Good Man in this Town," but nothing could be further from the truth, because Kathy had found a truly good man - the "quintessential gentleman," as one of Don's friends called him. They married in May 1982, three months after the article appeared on Valentine's Day. Don is survived by Kathy, of Rockville, MD; his brother Kenneth, of Phoenix, AZ.; two sons from his first marriage to Rosalind Cowie of Gainesville, FL, Erik of Bethesda, MD and Gavin of Raleigh, NC; daughter Kristina of North Bethesda, MD; daughters-in-law Kara and Margie; son-in-law Marius Malherbe, five granddaughters, one grandson and 21 nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. A celebration of Don's life will take place this summer when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, a contribution would be appreciated to the Friends Club, 6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD 20817, where Don spent many happy hours as he struggled with Alzheimer's disease.A celebration of Don's life will take place this summer when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, a contribution would be appreciated to the Friends Club, 6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD 20817, where Don spent many happy hours as he struggled with Alzheimer's disease. Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Iowa Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

