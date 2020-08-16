1/1
DONALD SMALLWOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald W. Smallwood  
A former resident of Washington, DC, transitioned peacefully on August 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born on May 28, 1934 in Washington, DC to the late James Webster and Murrile Sylvia Smallwood. Donald was a true Washingtonian educated in the DC Public School System (DCPS) and spent 32 years working for DCPS as a Steam Boiler Engineer and later retired to Florida.Donald was married to Willie Pearl Smallwood and is the oldest of seven children; Ronald Smallwood, Goldie Turner, Rosalie Scott, Annette Ridley, Wayne Smallwood, Connie Brown (deceased). Raised eight children, Juanita Jones, Donna Smallwood, Debra Carr, Donald Smallwood, Jr., Michael Smallwood (deceased), Gregory Smallwood I, Greta Small and Sheila Smallwood. Donald also cherished his grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren, along with his cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. His memories will always be cherished.Services will be privately held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
17 entries
August 15, 2020
Uncle Donnell was one of the coolest and kindness UncIe I could ever have he will truly be missed.
Cowren Scott
Family
August 15, 2020
Uncle Donnell was one of the coolest and kindness UncIe I could ever have he will truly be missed.
Cowren Scott
August 15, 2020
Sending my prayers to the Smallwood family during this difficult time.
Rest In Peace Donald
I know my mother and Oscar was happy to see you when you enter that golden gate party time back to the good old days the three are together again
Rest In Peace
Darlene(Arlington , Virginia)
Darlene
Friend
August 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during the loss of your love one.Stay Strong.
Bernice Covington Lyons
August 15, 2020
Prayers for you and your family. May God’s light be a beacon through these trying times ..
Linda Marshall
Friend
August 15, 2020
There was no truer friend then Donald. God bless the Smallwood Family .
Priestly J. Mance Jr.
Friend
August 15, 2020
May the Smallwood family find comfort in this hour of bereavement. Willie Pearl , I appreciate you for all the things that you do for the Class of 1965. I pray that you find strength as the days go by.
Perman L. Arnold
Classmate
August 15, 2020
Willie Pearl and family,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Arlie Dean Page
August 14, 2020
You will truly be missed Uncle Donald, I enjoyed the time we spent together. I am also grateful for the life lessons I got from you. Love Nephew Maurice
Maurice Turner
Family
August 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gerald kem bumbara
Coworker
August 14, 2020
To the Family of "Uncle" Donald,. That's how I will always remember him. You have my deepest sympathy, love and prayers.
Aunt Brenda Smallwood
August 14, 2020
Daddy was full of energy, always embraced love and affection. Always knew he was hip to the game, had stories for days! So many memories to hold on to. His favorite remarks “there goes that lying Peaches looking like Randy”
My heart goes out to ma Ms Willie and the entire family. May daddy rest in paradise

Love
Peaches, Dee, MeAuni & Myla
Peaches
Friend
August 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Puddin & Family
Family
August 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mr Smallwood. Prayers for the family.
Lottie Barnett
Friend
August 14, 2020
Mr Smallwood! What more can I say.. Hope he has his favorite chair in heaven and nobody better sit in it either! A man my friends and I will never forget growing up in Green Meadows in Hyattsville MD. Well respected, strong character, always had what was needed in the shed out back,and was good for a couple of baskets on his court. Rest well in heaven Sir! To the family stay strong
Marcus Gabriel
Friend
August 14, 2020
To Willie Pearl and to the Smallwood family,
Have hope in tomorrow, have faith in the everlasting, and take comfort in the love of yours friends.
Ralph & Jannie Williams
Friend
August 14, 2020
To Willie Pearl and Family,
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Connie Reshard
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved