

Donald Eugene Smith, Sr.



Donald Eugene Smith, Sr. died peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 89. Donald was born in Ogallala, Nebraska, on August 9, 1930 to Marie Ellen Smith (née Schneede) and Eugene Robert Smith. Donald joined the Navy in 1947 and served as a radioman for 21 years, retiring as a Master Chief Petty Officer in 1968. Following that, he earned degrees from UMD to then teach and head the vocational education department at Paint Branch H.S in Burtonsville, Maryland, from 1969 to 1995. Don was married three times. He found his true love in Yvonne Tiderman, whom he married on August 6, 1988. He loved her fiercely until her death on June 27, 2012.

Don is preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Smith; his sister, Darlene Minch; his children, Mark Smith and Ruby Smith; and his granddaughters, Sara Abell and Marie Sheehan. He is survived by his children, Debra Harbison (James), Michael Smith (Katie), Marsha Thomas (Jesse), Donald Smith, Jr. (Amy), Laura Sheehan (Tommy), and Rachelle Hijazi (Mohamad); many grandchildren, including Nicholas Smith, Brandon Smith, Megan Smith, Jessica Abell, Ryan Abell, Laura Abell, and James Sheehan; and many great-grandchildren.

Don had a fiery spirit, was a loyal friend, and never missed an opportunity to make everyone laugh. Don had the answer to everything and a story for any situation.

A celebration of life will be held in August to toast this incredible man who lived a wonderful life. We will miss your infectious smile and your truly larger-than-life presence, Don, Dad, Skip, Papa.