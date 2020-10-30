1/
DONALD SOULE'
DONALD SOULE'  
Donald Soule', 77, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020, at Commonwealth Seniors Living in Hagerstown, MD. Don died of complications from bone cancer. Don was a Viet Nam Veteran who had received a purple heart for injuries sustained during the war. He was extremely proud of his service to our country and especially enjoyed visiting the Viet Nam Memorial in Washington, DC. Don was an accomplished carpenter who worked building new houses and refurbishing older ones. Don leaves behind three children, Angela, John, and Jimmy; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Don was interred at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Bladensburg, MD, on October 25. www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
