DONALD SPARROW

Donald Richard Sparrow (Age 92)
Of Bradenton Florida, formerly of Rockville Maryland, passed away on June 11, 2020 at hisresidence. Don was born in 1928 in Washington, DC to Fredrick, Sr. and Lilian (Dove) Sparrow. Don grew up on Massachusetts Ave. in Southeast Washington, DC, and graduated from Eastern High School. In December of 1950 Don entered the Army and was deployed to Korea. Don was assigned to Company "C," 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Division.In September of 1951, while engaged in heavy fighting near Pia-ri Korea at "Heart Break Ridge," Don suffered severe injuries. Don was brought back to the US and endured months of surgeries and treatments at Army Hospitals. He was awarded a Purple Heart and a Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars for his service. Ultimately Don was retired from the Army as a Disabled Veteran.After returning from Korea he met a beautiful girl named Mary Jo (Hollar) from Cumberland, MD. They married on January 21, 1956 at Holy Comforter Church in DC. Don worked for Monroe Business Machines from 1953 until retiring some 30 years later.Don is survived by his two sons, Tom of Locust Grove, Georgia, and Tim and his wife Marion of Bradenton, FL, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jo, his older brother Fredrick Jr., and his parents. Don was also known to many friends and neighbors as "Uncle Don" and also "Bird". Don's hobbies included fishing, crabbing, going to Ocean City, electronic repair, and model ship building. He was active with the churches, both Our Lady of Sorrows (Takoma Park, MD) and later St. Judes (Rockville, MD). Don served as an usher for many years and later as a Eucharistic Minister at St Judes.There will be a graveside service for family at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Aspen MD, a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations may be dedicated in his honor to the Disabled American Veterans, at dav.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.