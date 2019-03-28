

DONALD JAMES TAYLOR

"Donnie" (Age 59)



On Monday, March 25, 2019, of Bowie, MD, formerly of Bethesda, MD. Loving father of Krystal T. DeWalt (Jonathan) and Kurtis E. Taylor (Trish); son of Patricia Taylor and the late Earl Taylor; brother of Ronnie Taylor (Cynthia), Sharon Faxio (Charles) and Pattie Whitten (Russel); grandfather of Samuel James and Abigail Grace DeWalt. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Donnie loved his children, grandchildren, friends, family and pets, Chewbacca, Freckles (Yak) and Spooky. He was an excellent, hard-working elevator mechanic and one of the funniest people you would ever meet. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, driving his corvette, telling jokes and eating crabs. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1400 16th St., NW, Suite 410, Washington, DC 20036.