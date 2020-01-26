The Washington Post

Of Clinton, MD passed on January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Gertrude Marie Thomas and father of Cecil Watson, Trudy Lopez (Freddie) and Wendel Thomas (Carol). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cecil Watson Jr. Wayne and Eric Burch, Justin Bell and Whitney Thomas; and one brother-in-law, James Tolson. Family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD on Thursday, January 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 9961 Rosaryville Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 on Friday , January 31, 2020 directly following viewing from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Internet Maryland Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
