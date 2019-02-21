DONALD TINKER-BEY

Donald Joseph Tinker-Bey  

On February 2, 2019, beloved son of the late Raymond and Naomi Tinker, grandson of the late Revs. William and Martha Hawkins, and Godson of the late Ellsworth Henson. He was preceded in death by nine brothers and six sisters. Donald was the youngest of his siblings. Survived by his sister Margaret Tinker-Lee (Sherlock), a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and his second family the Dukes. He also leaves to cherish his memory many friends.
Services private. Arrangements by Taylor's Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2019
