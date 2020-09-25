

Donald M Treger

Donald M Treger of Alexandria, VA passed away on September 16, 2020 at his home. Donald was born on February 25,1933 in Washington, DC. He was raised in Alexandria, VA. Graduated from GWHS in 1950. He attended UVA then enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard for 4 years. in 1952, he met his sweetheart and married May 20, 1956 and they were married for 64 years. Survived by wife Betty; children, Ellen Wilson (Tim), Marci, Steve (Paula); grandchildren, Jamie, Drew; and predeceased by his parents Joel and Esther and his beloved grandchild Marlee. He was his happiest when surrounded by his whole family. He will be greatly missed. Service private.



