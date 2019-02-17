|
DONALD PAUL TSCHUDY (Age 92)
On Monday January 28, 2019 of Chevy Chase, Maryland. He passed peacefully at his home. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty. His daughter Linda and husband Gene. His daughter Janet and husband Barry. Grandchildren Russell, Bonnie and husband Joe, James, Jack, and Jacob. Great grandchildren Antonio and Noelle. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude's Hospital. Please view and sign into the guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Donald-Paul-Tschudy/Silver-Spring-Maryland/1833708
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2019